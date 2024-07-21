Abdullahs, Muftis prepare gen-next to carry on political legacy in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: For an average Indian voter, the phenomenon of a handful of powerful political families wielding disproportionate influence over their lives hasn't been much of an anathema, at least until recent times.
Despite owning a distinct political history, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, too, are not strangers to dynasts. In fact, a good part of the tumultuous journey of the state-turned-Union Territory — amid the clamour for the right to self-determination by a section of the populace — is synonymous with the ups and downs of two families: The Abdullahs and the Muftis. And now, with the emergence of alternative political forces in the Kashmir valley, the two families are gearing up for a generational shift.
The moves of Abdullhas and Muftis to pass the baton of National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party, respectively, to the next generation come amid relentless criticism from the BJP, which has been dominating the political scene in Jammu for a while.
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP top brass has consistently positioned itself against the two families, hoping that the stance will help diminish the influence of dynasties in the region.
Unmindful of the criticism, the Abdullahs and the Muftis are steadfast in their resolve to continue their political legacy.
The family plan
The reins of the NC, a party founded by late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1939, has remained firmly with the Abdullahs for more than eight decades. The name Abdullah remains the pivotal for the party.
In 1981, just a year before his death, Sheikh Abdullah passed on the baton to his son, Farooq Abdullah, in a formal ceremony. Seventeen years later, in 1998, Farooq's son Omar Abdullah saw a subdued entry into politics, at a time when J&K was in the grip of militancy.
Omar, who served as the chief minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2009 to 2014, is already grooming his sons — Zamir and Zahir — who are practicing lawyers, to follow in his footsteps. The siblings have already begun expressing their political views and are seen at the party headquarters with senior leaders.
Similarly, the Mufti family, led by Mehbooba Mufti, who is the daughter of former Union home minister late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, continues to wield significant political influence. Mehbooba, who has also served as a chief minister, is focused on preparing her daughter, Iltija, for a prominent role in the region's politics.
When Mehbooba along with dozens of high-profile politicians were jailed on the eve of abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Iltija became the face and voice of the party in the absence of her mother.
Iltija's plunge into politics is complete now and during the recent Lok Sabha election, she campaigned in remote areas of south Kashmir, where her mother lost against NC's Mian Altaf Ahmad.
Passionate and articulate, Iltija seems determined to build on her family's legacy. She is also using social media to connect with the youth and speak about issues faced by rural women and downtrodden. She is clearly preparing to take up a bigger role within the party in coming years.
The Muftis have positioned themselves as champions of a soft separatism and a more reconciliatory approach towards Pakistan, often advocating for dialogue and peace.
The Abdullahs and Muftis have not only been political leaders but also symbols of regional identity and aspirations. However, post abrogation of Article 370, the situation has changed all together. There is no scope for soft separatism to appeal to voters. They have to adapt to changing political landscapes and prepare their next generation to remain relevant and influential.
What LS defeats say
As the two dynastic parties are preparing for passing on the baton to the next generation, the road ahead is not smooth. The drubbing of Omar and Mehbooba in recent Lok Sabha polls reflects the rising appeal of alternative political forces in the conflict-hit region. For the NC and PDP, these defeats necessitate introspection and strategic recalibration.
Both parties will need to address internal dissent, rebuild their grassroots networks and articulate a compelling vision that resonates with the electorate. The challenge will be to reconnect with voters and rebuild their trust, especially in a landscape increasingly dominated by shifting allegiances.
Also, the coming years will witness a complex interplay between the BJP's push for a new political order and the two families' efforts to maintain their legacy.
Ultimately, the success of either side will depend on their ability to resonate with the people of Kashmir, address their aspirations, and navigate the intricate socio-political fabric of the region.
The decision of the two families to send their young members to the political arena is a bold move that carries the risk of backfiring. The effectiveness of this transition will largely depend on how well the new leaders can connect with the people, manage expectations and implement policies that bring about a positive change. The coming years will be crucial in determining whether this shift will indeed become a beacon of hope for Kashmir or another chapter in its tumultuous history.