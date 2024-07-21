Abdullahs, Muftis prepare gen-next to carry on political legacy in Jammu and Kashmir

Despite owning a distinct political history, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, too, are not strangers to dynasts. In fact, a good part of the tumultuous journey of the state-turned-Union Territory — amid the clamour for the right to self-determination by a section of the populace — is synonymous with the ups and downs of two families: The Abdullahs and the Muftis. And now, with the emergence of alternative political forces in the Kashmir valley, the two families are gearing up for a generational shift.