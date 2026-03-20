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ABVP protests over inclusion of chapter on Jinnah in Jammu University's political science syllabus

The university, however, maintained that the chapter on Jinnah is part of academic curricula in several universities across India and aligns with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 11:12 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 11:12 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirABVPNEP

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