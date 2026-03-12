<p>Srinagar: Just hours after an assassination attempt on him, ruling National Conference president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/watch-video-was-waiting-for-20-years-cctv-footage-shows-exact-moment-of-assassination-attempt-on-ex-cm-of-jammu-and-kashmir-farooq-abdullah-3928581">Farooq Abdullah </a>is set to face a court hearing in Srinagar on Thursday where charges are likely to be framed against him in the multi-crore Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam.<br><br>According to police and eyewitnesses, Abdullah narrowly escaped the assassination attempt late Wednesday night in Jammu. Security agencies detained a suspect after he fired a shot at the former Chief Minister. Preliminary investigations suggested the accused had allegedly been planning the attack for years. The police were yet to issue a detailed statement on the incident.<br><br>The JKCA case is listed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Srinagar, which earlier this month held that there was sufficient <em>prima facie</em> material to proceed against Abdullah and other accused and directed that charges be framed.<br></p>.'God saved me': Farooq Abdullah's first reaction after assassination bid at wedding in Jammu.<p>In an order dated March 2, the court observed that the material on record disclosed offences under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant) of the Ranbir Penal Code.<br><br>The case stems from a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which in 2018 filed a chargesheet alleging that around Rs 43.69 crore meant for cricket development was siphoned off from grants provided by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to JKCA between 2002 and 2011.</p>.Court orders framing charges against Farooq Abdullah, others in JKCA 'scam' case.<p>Investigators alleged that the funds were diverted through irregular withdrawals and questionable financial transactions during the period when Abdullah was president of the JKCA.<br><br>Apart from Abdullah, the chargesheet names former JKCA general secretary Mohammad Saleem Khan, ex-treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza and Jammu and Kashmir Bank executive Bashir Ahmad Misgar. <br><br>During the last hearing, the court also dismissed an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate seeking the addition of further charges under Sections 411 and 424 of the RPC. The court held that the ED could not intervene as the case had already been investigated and prosecuted by the CBI. <br><br>Two other accused — Manzoor Gazanfar Ali and Gulzar Ahmad Beigh — have already been granted pardon and turned approvers, and their statements are expected to be recorded during the trial.<br><br>The court has now listed the matter for March 12 for framing of charges, after which the trial will proceed to the stage of recording evidence.</p>