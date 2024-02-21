After Modi visit, BJP exudes confidence of winning all six Lok Sabha seats in J&K, Ladakh

Asked about rumours of former minister Choudhary Lal Singh returning to the party fold ahead of the elections, he said, “It is good (if he is back in the party). We have kept our doors open and everyone is welcome. We should all come together to serve the people.” Singh, the chairman of the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP), was granted bail by a special court in Jammu on December 23 last year after he was arrested by ED in a money laundering case in November 23.