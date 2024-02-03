After snowfall, Gulmarg all set for Khelo India Winter Games | Check dates

Srinagar: After being postponed due to lack of snowfall, the fourth edition of Khelo India Winter Games are set to commence in Gulmarg in north Kashmir from February 21-26.

The first part of the games in two disciplines - ice hockey and speed skating - are currently going on in Leh, Ladakh, and will culminate on February 6.

The event, being organised by the Sports Authority of India in collaboration with the Olympic Ad Hoc Committee for Ski and Snowboard India and the Winter Games Association (WSA) Jammu and Kashmir with support from the J&K government, was postponed last month due to lack of snowfall in Gulmarg.

The athletes, coaches, spectators and people associated with holding the event, accustomed to the enchanting white backdrop, were anxiously waiting for the snowfall for over a month. The venue for the event as well as the rest of the Valley witnessed a prolonged dry spell for nearly two months as no major weather activity was recorded during the period.