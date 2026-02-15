Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

After the boom, the melt: How warmer winters are reshaping Kashmir’s tourism economy

The 2025 winter saw inconsistent snowfall, with warm spells interrupting peak ski weeks. Advance bookings turned into last-minute confirmations dependent on weather forecasts.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 06:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 06:40 IST
India NewsWinterJammu and KashmirTourismKashmir

Follow us on :

Follow Us