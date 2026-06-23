Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, agencies rehearse response to new-age threats

<p>Srinagar: Security agencies are rehearsing responses to contingencies that have never confronted the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amarnath-yatra">Amarnath Yatra</a> before, officials said on Tuesday.</p><p>Drone intrusions, attacks on crowded facilities, hostage situations and mass-casualty emergencies, besides natural disaster scenarios are focus of the preparedness.</p><p>“The objective is preparedness for every contingency and seamless coordination among all stakeholders,” a senior security officer associated with the exercise said.</p><p>The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir </a>Himalayas is scheduled to begin on July 3 and conclude on August 28.</p>.Union Home Secretary reviews Jammu and Kashmir security grid ahead of Amarnath Yatra.<p>During a recent review meeting in New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed security agencies to establish an “impregnable multi-layered security grid” for the pilgrimage and make extensive use of technology for surveillance and monitoring.</p><p>CRPF Director General G P Singh, who reviewed arrangements in Kashmir last week, stressed the need for proactive measures and close coordination among agencies to ensure a safe pilgrimage.</p><p>Alongside security concerns, authorities are also focusing on disaster preparedness. The annual pilgrimage traverses difficult mountainous terrain and remains vulnerable to weather-related emergencies, including flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides.</p><p>The emphasis on disaster response stems partly from the July 2022 cloudburst near the cave shrine that killed at least 15 pilgrims and service providers and left several others injured.</p><p>The disaster triggered a large-scale rescue operation involving the Army, NDRF, SDRF, CRPF and civil administration.</p><p>Officials said emergency response teams, mountain rescue units, medical personnel and disaster-management agencies would remain deployed along the twin Pahalgam and Baltal routes during the pilgrimage.</p><p>More than 4 lakh pilgrims undertook the Yatra last year which commenced just over two months after deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2026.</p>