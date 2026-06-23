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Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, agencies rehearse response to new-age threats

Drone intrusions, attacks on crowded facilities, hostage situations and mass-casualty emergencies, besides natural disaster scenarios are focus of the preparedness.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmirsecurity forcesamarnath yatra

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