Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, PM Narendra Modi's rally in Jammu today

The Prime Minister will green-light several rail projects in Jammu & Kashmir including the new rail line between Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan which spans 48 km and the newly electrified Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan section.

In 2013, after Modi was declared as the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate, he addressed the “Lalkar Rally" at Jammu’s MA Stadium on December 1, 2013. The rally, attended by over one lakh people, is remembered as the biggest-ever political gathering in the history of Jammu.

Modi had then called for a general discussion over Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which granted special status to the erstwhile state, and was revoked by his government on August 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been placed on high alert ahead of Modi’s visit. This heightened state of alertness aims to prevent any potential subversive activities by terrorists during the Prime Minister's significant visit to the Union Territory.