Ahead of President’s visit, security beefed up across Kashmir

A three-tier security grid will be put in place during the President’s visit while drone surveillance will be carried out at the venue, officials said. Both human and technical means will be used to ensure an incident-free event.

Although there are no specific inputs, security measures have been strengthened to keep inimical elements at bay.

Reports said besides Srinagar, security forces have also intensified frisking in other areas of Kashmir, especially at various points along the Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Baramulla, and other highways.

During her first visit to Kashmir, the President is scheduled to address 20th convocation at Kashmir University, besides honouring the meritorious students from 2020 onwards.

More than 400 students will receive gold medals and M.Phil and PhD degrees during the event. After the convocation, there are plans for a light and sound show by the Dal Lake in her honour in the evening.

The convocation would also be attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.