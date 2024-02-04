Highway closed, flights grounded as snowfall cripples life in Kashmir

Srinagar: Normal life was disrupted in Kashmir on Sunday due to heavy snowfall with the Valley remaining cut off from the rest of the world as Srinagar-Jammu National highway remained blocked and flights canceled.

The 264-km Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only road link connecting Kashmir with other parts of the country, remained closed for the traffic due to snowfall and landslides at several places for the third consecutive day, an official spokesman said.

Flights, scheduled to arrive and depart at Srinagar airport, were grounded, leaving travelers stranded in anticipation of clearer skies, he said.

While it started snowing early in the morning in the higher reaches of Kashmir, the plains of the Valley also witnessed snowfall as the day progressed, officials said. Srinagar received six cms of snowfall while Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 24 cms of snow in the last 24 hours.

Reports said that several main roads and almost all interior lanes are still clogged with snow even as the administration pressed men and machinery into service in the early hours of the day to clear snow from the roads. Authorities have advised motorists to drive carefully in view of the slippery roads.