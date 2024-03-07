All you need to know about PM Modi’s Srinagar visit

In his first visit to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil multiple development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore and address a public meeting in Srinagar today.

With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner and opposition parties seeking an announcement on Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister's scheduled visit has acquired a keen political dimension in terms of what he might have to say on the issue.

PM Modi's itinerary

PM Modi will land at Srinagar technical airport around noon and from there he will fly to Badami Bagh cantonment on a helicopter. From here he is expected to head to Indian Army’s 15 Corps HQs, as per a report in News18.

His cavalcade will take the city route and reach the Bakshi Stadium where the programme is being organised. After winding up, he is expected to head back to the 15 Corps HQs, return to the airport and fly back to Delhi.

As the prime minister is scheduled to land in Srinagar around noon, here are five things to know about his visit:

Stringent security arrangements have been put in place to ensure an incident-free visit as Bakshi Stadium, the venue of the prime minister's rally, has been draped in tricolour, PTI quoted officials as saying. The flying of drones and quadcopters has been temporarily banned in Srinagar.

Modi will attend the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme at the stadium in Srinagar and inaugurate initiatives worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore for boosting the agri-economy in the Union Territory, according to an official statement.

The statement said Modi will launch nationwide projects related to the tourism sector worth more than Rs 1,400 crore under the 'Swadesh Darshan' and 'PRASHAD' (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) schemes, including a project for the integrated development of the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

He will launch the 'Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Tourist Destination Poll' and the 'Chalo India Global Diaspora' campaign as well, besides announcing tourist destinations selected under the Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) scheme. The prime minister will also launch 43 projects that will develop a wide range of pilgrimage and tourist sites across the country.

Modi will distribute appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly recruited government employees in Jammu and Kashmir and also interact with the beneficiaries of various central schemes, including women achievers, farmers and entrepreneurs, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)