Alliance with Congress need of the hour: Farooq Abdullah

"He (Rahul) is a big voice for our nation. It is a slap on the face of those who accused us of being Pakistanis or Khalistanis. I hope people of the country understand that we want the state (Jammu and Kashmir) to come out of this difficult period and develop. I have seen for the first time that a state has been downgraded to a union territory. This has to change and full statehood has to be restored ... that is what we are trying," he added.