Authorities prepare for safe, seamless Amarnath yatra

Gone are the days of long queues and tedious paperwork. The process of registration has been streamlined further, with easy online access and efficient on-site facilities. The annual pilgrimage is expected to start on June 29 and conclude on August 19 on the occasion of Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan.

Additional companies of paramilitary forces which are being deputed for smooth conduct of upcoming Parliamentary elections are expected to stay here beyond June 4, the day of counting, as the pilgrimage is expected to start on June 29. Last year, the pilgrimage lasted 60 days but this year it will have a 52-day duration.

This, the official sources said, has been done to ensure that the pilgrims have darshan of holy Ice Lingam of Lord Shiva till end. Last year, the Ice Lingam had melted a few days prior to the conclusion of the yatra.

Authorities expect good turnout of pilgrims this year in view of improved security situation in Kashmir and enhanced facilities.

With widened tracks, enhanced security, helicopter services, additional accommodation, and easy registration, this year's pilgrimage is not going to be just a voyage of faith but a testament to the unwavering spirit of those who embark on the sacred journey to the heart of the Himalayas.

Thousands of pilgrims each year undertake the Amarnath Yatra to the shrine cave to worship an ice stalagmite called Shivlingum, believed to be the symbol of Lord Shiva, the god of destruction and regeneration.