Amarnath Yatra: L-G Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of pilgrims from Jammu

"May the blessings of Baba Amarnath ji bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's life," he said.

The 52-day pilgrimage will begin from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal -- on Saturday and conclude on August 19.

The pilgrims left in a cavalcade of 231 vehicles. They were escorted by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

From the twin basecamps in Kashmir, they will undertake an arduous journey to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the south Kashmir Himalayas, a senior official told PTI.

Tens of thousands of pilgrims undertake the pilgrimage every year to one of the most revered Hindu shrines. Comprehensive arrangements, including three-tier security, area dominations, elaborate route deployment and checkpoints, have been made to ensure a smooth yatra.