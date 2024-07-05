Amarnath Yatra sees record-breaking influx of 1.5 lakh pilgrims in 7 days

Srinagar: Nearly 1,50,000 pilgrims have journeyed to the sacred Amarnath cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas during the first week of the annual Yatra, which commenced on June 29.

This marks a record for the fastest influx of pilgrims in the Yatra's history, known for its challenging terrain and profound spiritual significance that draws devotees from across India.

According to available data, the pilgrimage reached the 1,00,000 pilgrim mark in the first 10 days last year and in nine days in 2022. This year, 1,30,260 pilgrims have visited the shrine till July 4, surpassing all previous records.