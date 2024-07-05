Amarnath Yatra sees record-breaking influx of 1.5 lakh pilgrims in 7 days

Srinagar: Nearly 1,50,000 pilgrims have journeyed to the sacred Amarnath cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas during the first week of the annual Yatra, which commenced on June 29.
This marks a record for the fastest influx of pilgrims in the Yatra's history, known for its challenging terrain and profound spiritual significance that draws devotees from across India.
According to available data, the pilgrimage reached the 1,00,000 pilgrim mark in the first 10 days last year and in nine days in 2022. This year, 1,30,260 pilgrims have visited the shrine till July 4, surpassing all previous records.
Despite the difficult paths and unpredictable weather conditions, pilgrims continue their journey with unwavering determination to seek blessings from the ice lingam, believed to embody Lord Shiva.
The pilgrims include families, elderly devotees, and spirited youth, all bound by their faith. Amidst breathtaking landscapes and various challenges, their devotion remains steadfast.
The 52-day Yatra began simultaneously from the Pahalgam track in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal districts on June 29 and is scheduled to conclude on August 19, coinciding with 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Shravan Purnima'.
Over 125 free langars (community kitchens) have been set up by charitable organizations at base camps and along the Yatra route to serve pilgrims.
Authorities have deployed thousands of security personnel from the police, CRPF, ITBP, and other paramilitary forces to ensure safety along the route, with the army overseeing overall security and the air force providing aerial surveillance.
