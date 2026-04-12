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Amarnath Yatra to begin from July 3, advance registration opens April 15

Advance registration for the yatra will start from April 15 through both online and offline modes.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 08:57 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 08:57 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmiramarnath yatra

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