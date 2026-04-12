<p>Srinagar: The annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.</p><p>Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the schedule on Sunday, stating that the 57-day pilgrimage will formally begin with the Pratham Puja on June 29, on the occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima, to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.</p><p>He also informed that advance registration for the yatra will start from April 15 through both online and offline modes. The facility will be available at 554 designated branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, and Yes Bank across the country.</p>.Heavy showers may lead to flash floods, landslides in parts of Kashmir: Meteorological department .<p>The administration has urged devotees to complete their registration in advance and follow official guidelines to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.</p><p><strong>Key pilgrimage details</strong></p><p>The Yatra, one of Hinduism’s most revered pilgrimages, involves a trek to the holy cave shrine located at an altitude of about 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas. Inside the cave, devotees worship the naturally formed ice Shivling, believed to symbolise Lord Shiva.</p><p>Pilgrims undertake the journey through two main routes—the shorter Baltal route in Ganderbal district and the longer Pahalgam route in Anantnag district. The yatra is organised by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, which oversees registration and logistical arrangements.</p><p><strong>Safety, logistics in focus</strong></p><p>Authorities have stressed adherence to health advisories due to the high-altitude terrain and unpredictable weather. Registration is mandatory and requires a compulsory health certificate issued by authorised medical institutions.</p><p>Infrastructure along the routes includes medical camps, accommodation facilities, RFID tracking, and helicopter services for pilgrims. Multi-layered security arrangements are also put in place each year to ensure the safety of yatris.</p><p><strong>Rising footfall</strong></p><p>The yatra has seen a steady rise in participation in recent years, with lakhs of devotees visiting the shrine annually. Officials expect a significant turnout this year as well, with preparations set to gather pace across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the pilgrimage.</p>