Amid opposition dissent on fifth anniversary, BJP celebrates Article 370 revocations

Srinagar: On the fifth anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370, the BJP marked the day with celebrations across the valley, while opposition leaders termed August 5 as not only a “dark day for J&K but a blot on Indian democracy.”

The day began with a series of events organised by the BJP, including flag hoisting at multiple locations. Senior party leaders addressed the gatherings, reiterating the significance of the abrogation and its impact on the region's integration with the rest of the country.

They highlighted the developmental projects and infrastructural advancements initiated over the past five years, asserting that the move has paved the way for peace and progress in the Union Territory. The air at the BJP office in uptown Jawahar Nagar was filled with a sense of festivity as firecrackers were burst, lighting up the skyline.