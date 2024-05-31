Amid tourism surge, J&K to launch landmark five-star hotel initiative

Srinagar: As a new wave of tourism has swept Jammu and Kashmir, the surge in visitors from across the country and the globe has brought not just a boost to local businesses but also presented an opportunity for the government to further develop the region's infrastructure.

Recognizing the potential for growth and the need for world-class amenities, the Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated a landmark project: identifying land for the establishment of five-star hotels across all districts. This ambitious plan aims to cater to the influx of tourists while promoting balanced regional development.

There are a few five-star hotels in J&K and to host foreign guests, business class and quality tourists from the country, more such facilities are required.