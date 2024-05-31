Amid tourism surge, J&K to launch landmark five-star hotel initiative

Srinagar: As a new wave of tourism has swept Jammu and Kashmir, the surge in visitors from across the country and the globe has brought not just a boost to local businesses but also presented an opportunity for the government to further develop the region's infrastructure.
Recognizing the potential for growth and the need for world-class amenities, the Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated a landmark project: identifying land for the establishment of five-star hotels across all districts. This ambitious plan aims to cater to the influx of tourists while promoting balanced regional development.
There are a few five-star hotels in J&K and to host foreign guests, business class and quality tourists from the country, more such facilities are required.
As per the order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) sanction has been accorded to the constitution of district level committees for identification of land for establishment of five-star hotels in the Union Territory.
To spearhead this initiative, district-level panels have been constituted, each tasked with the crucial role of pinpointing suitable locations for these luxury establishments. These committees, with deputy commissioners as its chairperson, have been asked to submit comprehensive proposals through the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu to the Tourism Department.
The panels will have to identify the site and suggest the distance from the tourist destination and road connectivity as well.
“We are committed to ensuring that every district in J&K hosts one or more five-star hotels, depending on the availability of suitable land,” a senior official of the Tourism department told DH.
“This initiative not only promises to enhance the tourist experience but also aims to spur local economies and create employment opportunities.”
“We are witnessing good arrivals of foreign guests and to give them better experience beyond the natural beauty of the Valley, we should have five-star hotels across the UT,” he added.
Tourist arrivals in Kashmir are set to break all previous records this year as more than 1.25 million tourist footfalls have already been recorded till May 15.
At present, all hotels in Srinagar, in the ski resort of Gulmarg and the hill stations of Pahalgam and Sonamarg are completely sold out till the middle of June.
More encouraging this year is the fact that with the improved law and order situation and the prevailing peace, foreign tourists have started coming to Kashmir in good numbers.
The region, with its blend of timeless beauty and modern comforts, continues to enchant visitors from around the world, ensuring that the legacy of hospitality and warmth endured for generations.
The tourism industry is the second main industry in Kashmir after horticulture. While horticulture is believed to generate Rs 10,000 crore for the local economy, the tourism industry is believed to pump in another Rs 6,000 crore annually into the local economy.