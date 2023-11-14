Amshipora fake encounter case: Victim families say will challenge relief to Army captain

However, the latest court verdict has reopened old wounds. Yousuf said. 'We feel disappointed and do not know where we should make an appeal for justice. I have lost a desire to live and now my Allah will provide me justice.' In a 25-page order on November 9, the two-member tribunal headed by chairperson Justice Rajendra Menon said, '...in our considered view, the evidence relied upon by the prosecution and accepted by the SGCM (Summary General Court Martial) in the present case is not convincing enough to hold the applicant guilty of the charges levelled against him. Prima facie, based on the material available on record we are convinced that likelihood of the applicant being acquitted after hearing of this appeal cannot be ruled out.'

'The applicant has already been in custody for a period of about three years and therefore, it is a fit case where, prima facie, evidence available on record suggests that bail can be granted to the applicant by suspending the sentence,' the tribunal stated.