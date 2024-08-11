Anantnag encounter: Anti-terror operations intensify as one more civilian succumbs

Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday intensified their operation to flush out terrorists from the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on the second day of encounter that has left two soldiers and a civilian dead.

Officials said additional personnel have been rushed to the Ahlan Gagarmandu forest area to eliminate terrorists -- believed to be three to four in number.

"The operation is going in the upper reaches of Gagarmandu. An intensive search operation is going on... Further details will be shared after the operation is over," Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V K Birdi told reporters near the encounter site in Kokernag.