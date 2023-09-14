Anantnag gunfight: Government should give befitting reply to Pak-sponsored terrorists, says AAP's Sanjay Singh

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said, "I demand the Narendra Modi government takes care of their families and extends maximum help in terms of providing employment."

"The government should give a befitting reply to the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. If the government does not act on it, we will raise these issues in the special session of the Parliament," the AAP MP said while noting that he and Raghav Chadha have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha.