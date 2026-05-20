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Anantnag school renamed after Adil Hussain Shah, who died saving tourists during Pahalgam attack

The renaming ceremony of the Government High School Hapatnar to Shaheed Adil Memorial High School Hapatnar was presided over by Education Minister Sakeena Itoo, along with Shah's family, who attended the occasion.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 12:44 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 12:44 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirAnantnagPahalgamattack

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