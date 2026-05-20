Anantnag school renamed after Adil Hussain Shah, who died saving tourists during Pahalgam attack
The renaming ceremony of the Government High School Hapatnar to Shaheed Adil Memorial High School Hapatnar was presided over by Education Minister Sakeena Itoo, along with Shah's family, who attended the occasion.
Government Higher Secondary School, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and Government High School, Hapatnard, Anantnag have been renamed by the Government after Late Principal Kuldeep Kumar Badyal and Late Adil Hussain Shah, respectively.
This initiative reflects the Government’s commitment to…