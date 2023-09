One more soldier lost his life in the Anantnag counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, reported news agency ANI on Friday.

The soldier had been reported missing since yesterday.

During joint security operations against terrorists in Anantnag area, forces dropped grenades on suspected terrorist hideout locations using drones.

Grenade launchers are also being used by troops to target the group of terrorists hiding in the area, security officials said.

More to follow...