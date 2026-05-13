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Anti-drug demolitions in Kashmir spark debate over ‘due process’

Officials say the campaign has targeted properties allegedly raised through proceeds of narcotics trafficking or constructed illegally on state land.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 05:31 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 05:31 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmirdemolition

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