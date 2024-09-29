Anti-terror operation underway in J&K’s Kathua; no fresh firing

Jammu: The anti-terrorist operation in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district entered its second day on Sunday even as there were no fresh reports of firing, officials said.

A policeman was killed and two officers injured Saturday evening when security forces moved to Kog-Mandli village in Billawar tehsil following information about the presence of a group of terrorists, they said.

The hiding terrorists had opened fire on the search parties, leading to a fierce gunfight for several hours.