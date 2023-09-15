Home
Anti-terrorist ops continue in Anantnag after Army officers' encounter

A gunfight broke out between the security forces and the terrorists hiding in Gadole forests of Kokernag in Anantnag during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday following a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, police said.
After an army colonel, a major, a police officer, a soldier, and an SPO were killed in two separate encounters between terrorists and security forces on Wednesday, anti-terrorist operation by security forces continued in Kokernag area of Anantnag on Friday morning.

A gunfight broke out between the security forces and the terrorists hiding in Gadole forests of Kokernag in Anantnag during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday following a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, police said.

In the initial exchange of firing an army colonel, a major and a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) were critically injured, reports said. The injured were immediately airlifted to Army’s 92-Base Hospital in Srinagar, where they succumbed to their injuries.

(Published 15 September 2023, 03:49 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirAnantnag

