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Are people of Jammu & Kashmir being punished for not electing a BJP CM? Omar Abdullah on statehood delay

Expressing acute disappointment over the Centre’s delay in restoring statehood, the National Conference leader said it amounted to deceit and a breach of promise.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirOmar Abdullah

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