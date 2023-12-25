Army chief arrives in J&K to review security situation following terror attack, civilian deaths

On Thursday, four soldiers were killed while two others were injured after heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles, a mini-truck and a gypsy, in the Topa village when they were moving to a site where a search operation was under way to find terrorists in Rajouri.

Despite extensive cordon and search operations launched by the Army, the terrorists have not been traced so far.

The Army chief’s visit also comes in the backdrop of the deaths of three civilians, who had been picked up by the Army for questioning a day after the deaths of the four soldiers. The families of the victims alleged they died due to torture in custody.

The Army has already ordered a thorough internal investigation into the alleged custodial deaths. The Jammu and Kashmir police are also probing the deaths, which triggered protests in parts of Poonch and Srinagar on Saturday.