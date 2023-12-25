Army chief urges J&K commanders to conduct ops in 'most professional manner' amid allegations of civilian killings

Srinagar: Amid ongoing anti-terror operation and allegations of custodial deaths of three civilians, Army chief General Manoj Pande on Monday urged commanders on the ground to conduct operations in the “most professional manner”.

The army chief arrived in Jammu in the wake of a deadly encounter with terrorists that also sparked allegations of civilian killings by the army.

General Pande, who visited the ground zero in Poonch-Rajouri sector where a massive anti-terrorism operation is underway, asked the troops to remain resolute and steadfast against all challenges.

“General Manoj Pande #COAS visited #Poonch sector and was given an update on the prevalent security situation. #COAS interacted with commanders on ground, exhorted them to conduct the operations in the most professional manner and remain resolute & steadfast against all challenges,” the additional directorate general of public information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.