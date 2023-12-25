Army chief urges J&K commanders to conduct ops in 'most professional manner' amid allegations of civilian killings

Srinagar: Amid ongoing anti-terror operation and allegations of custodial deaths of three civilians, Army chief General Manoj Pande on Monday urged commanders on the ground to conduct operations in the “most professional manner”.
The army chief arrived in Jammu in the wake of a deadly encounter with terrorists that also sparked allegations of civilian killings by the army.
General Pande, who visited the ground zero in Poonch-Rajouri sector where a massive anti-terrorism operation is underway, asked the troops to remain resolute and steadfast against all challenges.
“General Manoj Pande #COAS visited #Poonch sector and was given an update on the prevalent security situation. #COAS interacted with commanders on ground, exhorted them to conduct the operations in the most professional manner and remain resolute & steadfast against all challenges,” the additional directorate general of public information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
General Pande’s trip to the Jammu region comes days after terrorists ambushed two army vehicles, killing four soldiers, in border Poonch district. Three men picked up for questioning from the Topa village of Poonch in connection with the attack were later found dead.
After the families of the victims alleged they died due to torture in custody, the army has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the incident.
Sources familiar with the army chief’s visit said that the Army chief was briefed by senior commanders about the steps taken to further strengthen the security grid.
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain and senior civil administration and police officers are camping in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch to supervise the anti-terrorist operation.
Four soldiers were killed while two others were injured after heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles, a mini-truck and a gypsy, in Topa village when they were moving to a site where a search operation was under way to find the terrorists in Rajouri on Thursday.
Despite extensive cordon and search operations launched by the Army, the terrorists have not been traced so far.