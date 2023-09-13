Army Colonel, DSP killed in Anantnag encounter in J&K

An army colonel and a police officer were killed in an encounter with terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

The gunfight broke out between the security forces and the terrorists hiding in Gadole forests of Kokernag in Anantnag during the wee hours of Wednesday following a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, police said.

In the initial exchange of firing, an army colonel and a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) were critically injured, reports said. The injured army officer has been identified as Colonel Manpreeet Singh from 19 Rashtriya Rifles.

The injured were immediately airlifted to Army’s 92-Base Hospital in Srinagar where they succumbed to the injuries. The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow group of Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT), has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Top army and police officers, including General-officer-Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lieutenant General Rajiv Gha, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Vijay Kumar, rushed to the encounter spot to monitor the situation, reports said.

Earlier in the day two militants, an army personnel and a special police officer (SPO) were killed in an encounter between security forces and ultras in border Rajouri district of Jammu region.