Army colonel, major, DSP among five killed in separate J&K encounters

In one of the bloodiest days in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, an army colonel, a major, a police officer, a soldier, and an SPO were killed in two separate encounters between terrorists and security forces on Wednesday.

Two terrorists were also killed by security forces in the encounters.

A gunfight broke out between the security forces and the terrorists hiding in Gadole forests of Kokernag in Anantnag during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday following a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, police said.

In the initial exchange of firing an army colonel, a major and a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) were critically injured, reports said. The injured were immediately airlifted to Army’s 92-Base Hospital in Srinagar, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The slain officers were identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19-Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat, who was the son of former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ghulam Hassan Bhat.