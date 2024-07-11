Army deploys 37 additional QRTs to counter terror attacks in Jammu

Srinagar: In order to quell the surge in terror attacks in Jammu, the Army has mobilised 37 additional Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) to enhance regional security.



These new deployments aim to ensure a swift and effective response to terror incidents, preventing terrorists from escaping as they have in the past.



On July 8, five soldiers were killed when terrorists ambushed an Army convoy in Badnota village, Kathua district.