<p>Security forces on Tuesday foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>'s Rajouri district, killing one unidentified terrorist during a brief exchange of fire, officials said.</p><p>The incident occurred in the forward areas of the Nowshera sector where troops detected suspicious movement near the LoC in the afternoon. Acting on intelligence inputs about possible infiltration, Army personnel launched a swift operation and challenged the suspected militants attempting to cross over from across the border, they said.</p><p>Officials said the encounter broke out around mid-afternoon in the Jhangar area after troops established contact with the infiltrators. During the gunfight that followed, one terrorist was shot dead while another managed to take cover in the nearby forested terrain.</p><p>The Army's White Knight Corps said troops responded with "swift and calibrated action", preventing the group from breaching the LoC. The body of the slain terrorist has been recovered from the site.</p><p>Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to track down the second terrorist believed to be hiding nearby. Additional troops have been deployed and surveillance has been intensified along the LoC to prevent any further infiltration attempts.</p><p>Officials said the Rajouri–Poonch belt remains one of the sensitive infiltration routes because of its rugged terrain and dense forests, which terrorist often try to exploit to sneak across the border.</p><p>In recent years, security agencies have observed a shift in terrorist activity from the Kashmir Valley to parts of the Jammu region. While terror incidents in the Valley have declined significantly due to sustained counter-insurgency operations and tighter surveillance, attacks and infiltration attempts have increased in the hilly districts of Jammu such as Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar and Kathua. </p><p>Since October 2021, several deadly attacks have taken place in the Rajouri–Poonch belt, including ambushes on Army vehicles and encounters in forested areas. These incidents have claimed dozens of lives, including security personnel, terrorists and civilians. </p><p>According to security officials, terror groups backed from across the border have increasingly attempted to revive their presence in the Jammu region by sending small groups of foreign ultras through infiltration routes along the LoC.</p><p>Authorities said the latest operation once again highlights the continued attempts by militants to infiltrate, even as the security grid along the LoC remains on high alert.</p><p>Operations in the area were continuing late Tuesday evening to sanitise the region and ensure no terrorist presence remained.</p>