india jammu and kashmir

One terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to track down the second terrorist believed to be hiding nearby.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 14:02 IST
Published 10 March 2026, 13:05 IST
India NewsPakistanJammu and KashmirRajouriLoC

