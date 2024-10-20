Home
Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Baramulla

Alert soldiers noticed suspicious movement near the LoC in the Kamalkote area of the Uri sector and challenged the intruders, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 20:10 IST

India NewsJammu and Kashmir

