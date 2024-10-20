Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Baramulla

<p>Srinagar: Army on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.</p>.<p>Alert soldiers noticed suspicious movement near the LoC in the Kamalkote area of the Uri sector and challenged the intruders, they said.</p>.Indian Army to open museum to counter China's claims on Arunachal Pradesh.<p>The intruders opened firing which was retaliated by the Army jawans, officials said, adding one infiltrator was believed to have been killed.</p>.<p>The body of the slain ultra has not been recovered yet due to difficult terrain, they said.</p>.<p>The operation was in progress when the last reports were received.</p>