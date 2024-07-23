Army foils infiltration bid by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Battal, one soldier injured

The Indian Army's White Knight Corps foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists at around 3:00 am on Tuesday at Jammu and Kashmir's Battal Sector. One army personnel has been injured in the exchange of fire that took place.

In a post on social media platform X, the WKC said, "Alert troops foiled an #infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating #terrorists with effective fire in the #Battal Sector at 0300h. During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured. Operations are continuing."

This fresh infiltration attempt comes in the wake of troops thwarting another terrorist attack on a security post and house of a village defence guard (VDG) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district early Monday morning.

More to follow...