Army foils terrorists' infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

The suspected persons were observed trying to sneak into this side from the Turkandi forward area around 4.15 am, prompting the army to open fire, the officials said.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 08:10 IST
Published 04 March 2026, 08:10 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyLine of ControlTerrorist attackIndian Army Special ForcesTerrorist infiltration

