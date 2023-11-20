JOIN US
jammu and kashmir

Army hands over 10 modified scooters to battle-wounded soldiers in Jammu

The disabled soldiers expressed their happiness over the gesture to the Army and War Wounded Foundation (WWF) for bringing betterment in their lives through this initiative.
Last Updated 20 November 2023, 12:48 IST

Follow Us

Jammu: The Army on Monday handed over 10 modified scooters to the soldiers wounded in various battles in Jammu and Kashmir.

This would make them independent for their day-to-day movements, the Army said.

The disabled soldiers expressed their happiness over the gesture to the Army and War Wounded Foundation (WWF) for bringing betterment in their lives through this initiative.

"It is a matter of great pride for us to become part of this event organised by the War Wounded Foundation (WWF)", General Officer Commanding (GoC) 16 Corps Lt Gen Sandeep Jain said while addressing the function.

He also paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation and said that it is because of their sacrifices that the society is proud of them.

The wounded soldiers said that the Army and nation stand behind them in the difficult times.

(Published 20 November 2023, 12:50 IST)
