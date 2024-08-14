Army officer, four terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A day before Independence Day, an Army officer was killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in the Assar area near the popular tourist destination of Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Sources said that the officer, who was leading his unit from the front, was critically injured during the intense gunfight. Despite being swiftly evacuated to a nearby military hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. A civilian also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.

The encounter, which began early in the morning, involved a heavy exchange of gunfire between security forces and a group of terrorists, believed to number four, who had infiltrated the region.

Unconfirmed reports said blood-soaked rucksacks and M-4 carbines were recovered by the army from the encounter site. However, there had been no official confirmation of the killings.

The Army’s White Knight Corps confirmed that the search for the terrorists is ongoing amidst intense fighting. They also mentioned that war-like stores have been recovered during the operation. They White Knight Coprs posted on X, “One officer has been injured while leading the search party. War-like stores have been recovered as operations continue.”