<p>The Indian Army opened fire at suspected terrorists, who were attempting to cross the Line of Control (LoC), in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district early Tuesday, PTI reported, citing officials.</p><p>The suspected persons were seen trying to sneak into this side from the Turkandi forward area around 4.15 am, the officials said.</p>.ISIS accused claims 'Army officers' offered trial 'wipe out' in exchange for help with covert op, court issues notice to NIA.<p>They further informed that the troops guarding the LoC opened fire to prevent the infiltration attempt.</p><p>On February 19-20, army troops foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri, leading to the seizure of some arms and ammunition.</p><p>Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a massive search operation is underway.</p>