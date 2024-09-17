Army paratrooper killed, 5 commandos injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Rajouri: An army paratrooper was killed and five commandos were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The Army said the troopers were on counterinsurgency duty when their vehicle met with the accident in the Mankote area of the border district late this evening.

Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post Lance Naik Baljeet Singh died in the accident.