Army probe into deaths of three civilians in J&K's Poonch suggests 'torture' during interrogation: Report

During the interrogation of December 21, 2023 Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch attack, the Army has found lapses in the conduct of 7-8 personnel and officials, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Three civilians were found dead under suspicious circumstances near the site of an ambush by terrorists on Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, leaving five soldiers dead and two injured the previous day.

The deceased, Safeer Hussain (43), Mohammad Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32) were among the eight people reportedly picked up by the Army for questioning in connection with the attack.