Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Article 370 abrogation triggered development, mindset change in J&K: Jitendra Singh

He said, 'Over the last few years, young boys and girls from Jammu and Kashmir have overcome their fears and excelled in various fields across the country.'
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 18:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 18:21 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirArticle 370Jitendra Singhdevelopment

Follow us on :

Follow Us