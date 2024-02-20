Article 370 was the biggest hurdle in J&K's development: PM Modi

Taking a jibe at Congress he said, "The government who only prioritises their own family cannot think of the common people's family. I am happy to see Jammu and Kashmir is getting free from the dynastic rule," he said

"A developed India means a developed Jammu and Kashmir."

Modi said the common people of Jammu and Kashmir got assurance of social justice mentioned in the Constitution for first time after abrogation of Art 370.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm in the whole world today about a developing Jammu and Kashmir."

Referring to the projects which he either inaugurated or laid the foundation stone for, Modi said it was a remarkable day for Jammu and Kashmir.

"The projects in Jammu and Kashmir will propel holistic development of the region," he said.