As Ayodhya faces scrutiny over donations, the Vaishno Devi model offers lessons

<p>Srinagar: When devotees drop cash into donation boxes at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine near Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, few may realise that those offerings help fund a university, a super-speciality hospital, educational institutions and some of the country’s most extensive pilgrimage infrastructure.<br><br>For nearly four decades, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has been held up as one of independent India’s most successful experiments in the management of a major religious institution.</p>.West Bengal: BJP alleges arson bid at 'Bharat Mata' pandal; police suspect short-circuit.<p>Nearly 95 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine in 2024, while annual donations have crossed Rs 200 crore in recent years.<br><br>Yet the institution was born out of a bitter controversy.<br><br>That history has acquired fresh relevance as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probes alleged irregularities in donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.</p>.Ram Temple 'missing' fund' row: Yogi appeals to Rambhakts to wait for SIT report, assures stern action .<p>The comparison has obvious limits. Ayodhya is already managed by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and no wrongdoing has been established.<br><br>But the controversy has reopened a larger question confronting many of India’s biggest religious institutions: how should vast sums of money donated by devotees be governed, accounted for and utilised?<br><br>That was precisely the dilemma facing the Vaishno Devi shrine in the mid-1980s.<br><br>Before 1986, the shrine was administered by hereditary custodians known as Baridars along with the Dharmarth Trust. As pilgrim numbers rose sharply, complaints mounted over sanitation, accommodation, infrastructure and administration.<br><br>The state also raised concerns that devotees’ donations were not being transparently accounted for or adequately utilised for pilgrim welfare and infrastructure.<br><br>When Governor Jagmohan intervened during Governor’s Rule in 1986, he argued that the shrine had outgrown its traditional management structure.<br><br>In his memoir My Frozen Turbulence in Kashmir, he described the prevailing arrangement as suffering from “material and moral corruption”.<br><br>On August 30, 1986, the state took over the shrine through an ordinance later incorporated into the Jammu and Kashmir Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Act, 1988. The legislation vested management of the shrine and its finances in the newly created SMVDSB headed by the Governor.<br><br>The Act’s stated objective was to ensure the “better management, administration and governance” of the shrine and its endowments.<br><br>Importantly, the takeover was not triggered by a single proven embezzlement scandal. Rather, it reflected a broader policy argument that a pilgrimage centre attracting millions of devotees and handling substantial donations required professional management, financial accountability and institutional oversight.<br><br>The Baridars fiercely opposed the move, arguing that the state had used allegations of mismanagement as a pretext to take control of a centuries-old religious institution and its revenues.<br><br>The dispute eventually reached the Supreme Court, which upheld the legislation.<br><br>Nearly four decades later, the argument has shifted from ownership to outcomes.<br><br>Supporters of the SMVDSB point to the creation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, one of J&K’s leading higher educational institutions, and the SMVD Narayana Super Speciality Hospital as evidence that religious donations can be transformed into public assets.<br><br>The Board has also funded educational institutions, accommodation facilities, sanitation systems, medical services and extensive pilgrim infrastructure.<br><br>The Ayodhya controversy is unfolding in a different setting. But the underlying question is remarkably similar. When faith generates enormous public wealth, what structures can ensure that the money is transparently managed, publicly accountable and visibly deployed for the benefit of devotees?<br><br>Nearly four decades ago, Vaishno Devi produced one answer. Whether the Ayodhya controversy prompts a fresh debate on how India’s wealthiest religious institutions should manage devotees’ offerings remains to be seen.</p>