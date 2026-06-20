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As Ayodhya faces scrutiny over donations, the Vaishno Devi model offers lessons

For nearly four decades, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has been held up as one of most successful experiments in management of a major religious institution.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 08:22 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 08:22 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirAyodhyaKashmirVaishno Devi

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