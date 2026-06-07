As local militancy fades, Kashmir’s youth face a different set of challenges

<p>Srinagar: For nearly three decades, the story of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir</a>’s youth was often told through a security lens. Governments tracked militant recruitment, security forces counted active militants, and political debates revolved around insurgency and counter-insurgency.</p><p>Today, that story is changing.</p><p>Local militant recruitment has virtually disappeared, according to security officials, marking a dramatic shift in a conflict that once drew thousands of young Kashmiris into militancy and witnessed a renewed surge following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in 2016.</p><p>Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi recently said militant recruitment in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> was “nearly non-existent”, reflecting what security agencies describe as one of the most significant changes in the Valley’s security landscape since the insurgency erupted in 1989.</p><p>The decline represents a sharp departure from the insurgency’s early years, when thousands of Kashmiri youths crossed over to Pakistan for arms training or joined militant organisations operating in the Valley.</p><p>Even during the resurgence that followed Wani’s killing, local recruitment surged, with nearly 200 youths joining militant ranks in 2018 alone. Recent years, however, have witnessed a steady decline, with recruitment reduced to isolated cases.</p><p>The development is being viewed by security agencies as a major milestone in efforts to curb local militancy. Yet the shift is drawing attention to a different question: What now defines the aspirations and anxieties of Kashmir’s younger generation?</p><p>Across the Valley, conversations that once revolved around conflict increasingly centre on education, employment and opportunities outside the region. But while militancy has receded, many young people say the economic and social uncertainties that shape their lives remain largely unchanged.</p>.The Kashmir Delhi wanted is emerging, by becoming differently political .<p>The change is visible in schools and coaching centres, particularly in south Kashmir districts that accounted for a significant share of local militant recruitment a decade ago.</p><p>At a government higher secondary school in south Kashmir, the principal said discussions among students now largely revolve around examinations such as NEET, JEE, CUET and civil services tests.</p><p>“Students are talking about colleges, careers and jobs. That is where their energy is directed,” he said.</p><p>Migration has also emerged as a visible trend, with students pursuing higher education and employment opportunities in cities across India and abroad.</p><p>At the same time, officials and social workers point to new concerns. Law enforcement agencies have repeatedly highlighted narcotics trafficking and substance abuse as growing challenges, while unemployment continues to be a significant concern, particularly among educated youth.</p><p>Despite improvements in security indicators, competition for government jobs remains intense, while many young people continue to seek opportunities outside the region.</p><p>Dr Farrukh Faheem, sociologist at the University of Kashmir says the changing priorities of young people reflect broader social and economic changes underway in Kashmiri society.</p><p>“Education, employment and economic security have become central concerns for a large section of Kashmiri youth,” Faheem told DH. “At the same time, aspirations have risen and young people are looking for opportunities beyond the traditional choices available to earlier generations.”</p><p>In many parts of Kashmir that once featured regularly in recruitment statistics the conversation today is less about militancy and more about examinations, jobs, migration and social challenges. Schools, coaching centres and recruitment drives now draw the kind of attention that militant recruitment once did in parts of the Valley.</p>