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As local militancy fades, Kashmir’s youth face a different set of challenges

The change is visible in schools and coaching centres, particularly in south Kashmir districts that accounted for a significant share of local militant recruitment a decade ago.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 05:40 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 05:40 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirKashmirYouthMilitancy

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