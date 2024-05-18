As separatists’ eye electoral politics in J&K, separatism narrative takes another dent

Srinagar: After years of intense conflict and a long history of separatist movement, Jammu and Kashmir is poised for an unexpected turn.

The recent announcement by Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir that it was ready for electoral comeback, if the Center revokes ban on it has taken everyone by surprise, marking another dent in the once-dominant narrative of separatism in Kashmir.

Just a few days earlier, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the Hurriyat Conference was “not against the idea of elections.” He also said that the Hurriyat hasn’t issued a boycott call against the ongoing election, as it did in the past, because of “serious alterations in the ground situation” following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Central government in August 2019.

The changing socio-political climate and a growing fatigue among the population with endless strife has finally forced the separatists to rethink their strategy of boycotting the election process.