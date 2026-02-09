<p>Srinagar: With counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir increasingly driven by intelligence, technology and rapid response rather than large-scale troop deployments, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has begun a comprehensive modernisation push aimed at strengthening its operational autonomy, officials said.</p><p>The initiative, supported largely by the Ministry of Home Affairs, reflects a strategic shift towards empowering the police force with advanced surveillance, communication and investigative tools, allowing it to take the lead in detecting and neutralising emerging terror threats, particularly in urban and hinterland areas.</p>.India-US trade deal ripples reach Kashmir as apple growers flag import threat.<p>Officials said the modernisation programme is designed to address gaps exposed by changing militant tactics, including the use of encrypted communication, hybrid operatives and targeted attacks, by upgrading police infrastructure, enhancing forensic support and improving the protection and mobility of personnel deployed on the ground.</p><p>The modernisation drive includes the introduction of secure, real-time communication networks to improve coordination during counter-terror operations and emergency responses. Officials said faster and clearer information flow between units has already improved operational efficiency, particularly during joint search and cordon operations.</p><p>Surveillance capabilities are also being strengthened through the use of advanced monitoring systems, including enhanced CCTV coverage in urban areas, drone-based reconnaissance in difficult terrain and technical tools to track the movement and digital activities of suspected terror operatives and over-ground workers.</p><p>In parallel, the police are investing in forensic and investigative upgrades to strengthen terror-related prosecutions. Officials said improved forensic facilities will help ensure quicker analysis of evidence, better case documentation and stronger legal outcomes, especially in cases linked to radicalisation, terror financing and hybrid militancy.</p><p>Officials said the growing emphasis on modernisation reflects the expanding role of the J&K Police in counter-terror operations, with local police units increasingly taking the lead in intelligence-based actions alongside the Army and central forces.</p><p>“The objective is to build a self-reliant force that can independently handle complex security situations, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas, while maintaining close coordination with other security agencies,” a senior officer said.</p><p>The programme also includes specialised training to familiarise personnel with new technologies and evolving counter-terror tactics. Officials said continuous skill upgradation is essential to keep pace with changing threat patterns in the Union Territory.</p><p>The modernisation effort is being implemented in phases, with regular reviews to ensure that equipment, training and operational strategies remain aligned with ground realities and emerging security challenges.</p>