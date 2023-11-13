As winter sets in, this Kashmir delicacy is in huge demand

Srinagar: As winter chill sets in the Valley causing dip in mercury, traditional ‘Harissa’, a mouth-watering mutton delicacy is in huge demand with both traditional brick-and-mortar shops and online platforms witnessing increased sales.



‘Harissa’, a winter-special delicacy of Kashmir, tempts people living here so much that whenever they choose to relish some special dish in winter, it comes first to their mind.



Surviving the onslaught of junk food, old city Srinagar is dotted with many ‘Harissa’ shops but famous among them are mostly located in Aali Kadal and adjoining areas. Braving bone chilling cold, people in small groups jostle through dense fog in wee hours and swarm around these unique shops.



Noticing the increasing demand, food joints have joined the ‘Harissa’ bandwagon, offering the dish to consumers across Kashmir.



Babar Chowdhary, Managing Director of a famous food-chain in Srinagar, highlights the enduring popularity of ‘Harissa’ during the winter months. “Its demand is never dull. In fact, with each passing day, its popularity is on the rise,” said Chowdhary.



He said that packaged ‘Harissa’ has become a convenient option for those who can’t visit traditional Harissa shops, and it also serves as a delightful gift sent to loved ones outside Kashmir.



His views were echoed by a young woman entrepreneur who sells the delicacy on online platforms such as Gatoes and FastBettle. She has even been able to ship ‘Harissa’ beyond J&K.

