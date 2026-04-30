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Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off first direct Srinagar-Jammu Vande Bharat train

The first direct train service linking the twin capitals of Jammu and Kashmir will cut travel time to just 4 hours and 50 minutes.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 08:54 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawJammu and KashmirSrinagarJammuVande Bharat Express

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