<p>Srinagar: Railways Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> on Thursday flagged off the 20-coach <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vande-bharat-express">Vande Bharat Express</a> between Jammu and Srinagar, marking the first direct train service linking the twin capitals of Jammu and Kashmir and cutting travel time to just 4 hours and 50 minutes.</p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/omar-abdullah">Omar Abdullah</a> and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.</p><p>The all-weather Vande Bharat service is expected to significantly boost tourism and connectivity in the Union Territory.</p><p>Until now, passengers travelling from Srinagar had to disembark at Katra and switch trains for Jammu. The new service eliminates this inconvenience, offering a seamless direct connection and improving passenger convenience.</p><p>The latest extension builds on earlier milestones. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the first direct train service between Katra and Srinagar on June 6, 2025. This service has now been extended up to Jammu Tawi railway station following key infrastructure upgrades, including yard remodelling at Jammu.</p>.Centre allocates Rs 1,086 crore for J&K rail infrastructure: Ashwini Vaishnaw.<p>The service is part of the ambitious Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), a Rs 43,780-crore project aimed at connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. </p><p>Conceived in the 1990s and sanctioned in 1994–95, the project was declared a National Project in 2002 to accelerate execution through the challenging Himalayan terrain.</p><p>Rail connectivity in the Valley began with the Baramulla–Qazigund section in 2009, while the Banihal link became operational after the commissioning of the Pir Panjal railway tunnel in 2013. The first train in the Kashmir Valley started operations in October 2008.</p><p>With connectivity gradually expanding southwards to Katra and now Jammu, the introduction of the Vande Bharat marks a shift towards faster, more efficient rail travel.</p><p>Designed for all-weather operations, the train can run in extreme conditions, providing a reliable alternative to the Jammu–Srinagar highway, which is frequently disrupted due to snow and landslides.</p><p>Officials said that the direct Srinagar–Jammu service is expected to further integrate the region with the rest of the country while giving a major boost to tourism and local businesses.</p>