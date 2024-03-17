Asia’s largest Tulip garden in Srinagar set to charm tourists from next week

Perched at the foothills of the majestic Zabarwan mountain range, overlooking the serene waters of Dal Lake, the garden has achieved a remarkable distinction by being officially recognized as the largest one in Asia.

Its exceptional status has been engraved in the prestigious World Book of Records (London), a testament to its grandeur and significance.

Floriculture commissioner secretary Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad said, this year five new varieties of tulips have been added besides expanding the existing garden area, bringing the total number of varieties to 73.

“1.7 million tulips are set to bloom this season, the groundwork of which has been completed. The department has also added another four kanals (0.5 acres) of land for the parking lot at the garden to ensure a smooth experience for the visitors,” he said.