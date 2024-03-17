Asia’s largest Tulip garden in Srinagar set to charm tourists from next week

Srinagar: As winter slowly loosens its grip on the Valley, the gates of Asia’s largest Tulip garden on the banks of Dal lake, here, are set to open on March 23 to welcome thousands of local, domestic as well as the foreign tourists.
Locals associated with tourism trade are preparing for the influx of visitors, as nearly 1.7 million Tulips of various colours and hues will be on display this season. Last year 3.70 lakh tourists visited the garden while the number was 3.6 lakh and 2.3 lakh in 2022 and 2021 respectively.
Perched at the foothills of the majestic Zabarwan mountain range, overlooking the serene waters of Dal Lake, the garden has achieved a remarkable distinction by being officially recognized as the largest one in Asia.
Its exceptional status has been engraved in the prestigious World Book of Records (London), a testament to its grandeur and significance.
Floriculture commissioner secretary Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad said, this year five new varieties of tulips have been added besides expanding the existing garden area, bringing the total number of varieties to 73.
“1.7 million tulips are set to bloom this season, the groundwork of which has been completed. The department has also added another four kanals (0.5 acres) of land for the parking lot at the garden to ensure a smooth experience for the visitors,” he said.
Tulips in Kashmir remain in bloom for 15-20 days from late March to mid April depending upon the temperature. The Tulip garden not only boasts a splendid collection of tulips but also serves as a haven for a myriad of flower species.
Delicate daffodils, fragrant hyacinths, resplendent roses, charming ranunculi, vibrant muscaria, and enchanting Iris bloom flourish alongside the iconic tulips, creating an enchanting tapestry of colors and fragrances.
While tulips are normally associated with the Turks and Dutch, Kashmir is fast catching up with this craze to somehow squeeze itself into the exclusive zone of tulip-growing regions of the world.
Kashmir’s connection with tulips traces its origin back to hundreds of years when the flowers were grown on muddy rooftops of houses. Gradually, people started planting them in kitchen gardens and flower beds.
